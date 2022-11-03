Bryan Memorial Gallery presents Gems & Giants 2022, an annual exhibition of large and small artworks by gallery members. Artworks range from landscapes to abstracts, from florals, portraits and still-life.
The exhibit will run through Saturday, Dec. 24, with reception on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. To learn more visit bryangallery.org or contact Stephen Gothard at 802-644-5100 or info@bryangallery.org.
