Gems & Giants 2021, an annual exhibition of large and small paintings by gallery members of Cambridge’s Bryan Memorial Gallery opens Thursday, Nov. 11.
Paintings range from landscapes and abstracts to florals, portrait and still-life.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, Nov. 14, 1-3 p.m. Masks are required.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 19.
For more information, call 644-5100 or email stephen@bryangallery.org.
