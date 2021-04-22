Bryan Gallery invites all artists working in two-dimensional art in any media to submit works for the upcoming juried “Made in Vermont” exhibition, June 24-Sept. 6.
The jury will look for works in which the subject showcases the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Vermonters. This may include works where the working landscape of Vermont is the predominant theme, and how it appears today, including Vermont’s urban landscape, working farms, sugarhouses, breweries, covered bridges, woodlots, and more.
For information, visit bryangallery.org, or contact Stephen Gothard, 644-5100 or info@bryangallery.org.
