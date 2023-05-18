The Bryan Memorial Gallery will host musicians Diane Huling and Melissa Perley on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at 180 Main St. in Jeffersonville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Huling is a pianist with more than 25 years of experience performing in concerts and recitals across the country. Perley is a cellist who has performed with many orchestras and ensembles throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.