The Johnson Historical Society welcomes visitors to the Holcomb House, 188 Main St., Sunday, Aug. 28, 1-3 p.m. to browse the collection of artifacts and view the art and photographs that represent the town’s history.
Learn about books written by former and present residents Mattie Baker, Hayden Carruth, Bill Jasphersohn, Kaeti Vandorn and Eric Nuse, and about becoming a trustee to help continue the historical society’s work of preserving Johnson’s history.
For more information: johnsonhistoricalsociety.org, or contact Lois Frey at volunteerlois7263@gmail.com or 802-635-7826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.