On Sunday Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., Bread and Puppet will open its new gallery at 514 Heights Road in Glover, just above the intersection with Route 16.
The event will include sacred harp singing, a ritual to cleanse the former veal farm, a class by the University of the Valley of Tears and a performance of Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.”
Bread and aioli will be served. To volunteer for the event contact puppetvolunteers@gmail.com.
