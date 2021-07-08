The Vermont Bowhunters Association is holding a fundraising 3-D shoot, Sunday, July 11, hosted by the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road, Morrisville.
Registration is from 7 a.m.-noon, and the course will empty by 3 p.m.
The event is open to all and features plenty of novelty shoots. Meet representatives of the Vermont Bow Hunters Association and talk about the future of bow hunting and archery.
Refreshments. There is a fee to attend.
