Help support the Lamoille Union Lady Lancer soccer program by dropping off returnable bottles and cans Saturday, Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary parking lot.
Closer to Hyde Park? A second drop will be staffed by team members in the middle school parking lot at Lamoille Union High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.