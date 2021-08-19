Hey kids, looking for something to do on your first day off of school?
Hang out at Morristown Centennial Library and play some board games with friends — Monopoly, chess, Keva blocks, mini pool and more — Friday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-noon.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
