Adults over 18 are eligible for booster shots two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and six months after a second Pfizer or Moderna dose.
If you were vaccinated at a state site, make a booster appointment at the Vermont Department of Health website.
If you were vaccinated at a pharmacy, you can get a booster one of a few ways. Many pharmacies offer vaccines and boosters, including Morrisville Kinney (Moderna, Pfizer and pediatric Pfizer), CVS (Pfizer) and Hannaford (Moderna).
Appointments are required and you must bring your vaccine card.
