Jeudevine Library’s July book discussion features “This Tender Land” by William Krueger, Thursday, July 29, 5:15 p.m., Memorial Room, Hardwick Town Office Building.
Imagine 1932, Minnesota. The Lincoln School is a pitiless place where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan named Odie O’Banion, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent’s wrath.
Forced to flee, he and his brother Albert, their best friend Mose, and a brokenhearted little girl named Emmy steal away in a canoe, heading for the mighty Mississippi and a place to call their own.
Over the course of one unforgettable summer, these four orphans will journey into the unknown and cross paths with others who are adrift, from struggling farmers and traveling faith healers to displaced families and lost souls of all kinds. With the feel of a modern classic, “This Tender Land” is a big-hearted epic that shows how the magnificent American landscape connects us all, haunts our dreams and makes us whole.
Copies of the book are available for check-out.
For more information, call the library at 472-5948 or email jeudevinelibrary@hardwickvt.org.
