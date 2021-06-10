Join the Jeudevine Library in Hardwick for a book discussion on public shaming, June 24, 5:15 p.m., Atkins Field Pavilion, Granite Street.
In his book, “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed,” author Jon Ronson investigates the phenomenon of online shaming through social media and the historical antecedents of this kind of shaming back to the New England Puritans with their stocks and pillories.
Ronson travelled the world meeting people who have been publicly shamed. They may have made a joke on social media that didn’t come off well. Once their mistake has been made public there is a collective outcry and their lives are made very difficult.
With humor and insight, and some really heartbreaking stories, Ronson explores this modern-day problem with its roots in the past.
Call 472-5948 or email jeudevinememoriallibrary@gmail.com to reserve a copy of the book.
