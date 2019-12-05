A Blue Christmas remembrance service — for any and all who have experienced the loss of loved ones — will be held at Stowe Community Church on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m.

Whether you experienced loss recently or in the past, grief can make the holidays incredibly difficult. This is a chance for people to gather and pay tribute to their loved ones, to support each other and to hear inspirational words and music.

People are encouraged to bring a photo of their loved one to hold during the service. People can leave the loved ones’ names at the door and they will be read during a candlelighting ceremony.  

Family, friends, neighbors and the community are welcome to attend.

