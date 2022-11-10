Join the Blessed Sacrament Church and Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at its rectory in Morrisville on Monday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a special hunter’s dinner to celebrate the fruits of the forest.
The eat-in and take-out menu includes venison meatballs, stewed venison in mushroom gravy, bear and moose chili, green salad, rolls and apple or pumpkin pie. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, prizes for the biggest buck and other hunter games.
Admission is $15 per person. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 14, by emailing bscstowemusic@gmail.com or calling 802-253-7536.
