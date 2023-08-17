BlacKLisT brings Afro-punk to Johnson music series
BlacKLisT steps on the Tuesday Night Live stage Aug. 22 at the Legion Field, School Street in Johnson at 6 p.m.

BlacKLisT featuring Senayit Tomlinson is an Afro-punk, neo-soul band with classical and contemporary influences ranging from Radiohead and Regina Carter to Ma Rainey and Miles Davis. Their promo says they are rage, love, and revolutionary defiance in a trance state.

