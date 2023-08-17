BlacKLisT brings Afro-punk to Johnson music series

BlacKLisT steps on the Tuesday Night Live stage Aug. 22 at the Legion Field, School Street in Johnson at 6 p.m.
BlacKLisT featuring Senayit Tomlinson is an Afro-punk, neo-soul band with classical and contemporary influences ranging from Radiohead and Regina Carter to Ma Rainey and Miles Davis. Their promo says they are rage, love, and revolutionary defiance in a trance state.
Tomlinson is the heart of the band. Her lyrics and music carry many stories including her own, those of her Ethiopian ancestors, and the spirits of our world. Classically trained violinist and poet Khonsu X joins the team along with Spanky Roman, the lyrical and dynamic drummer.
Tuesday Night Live is free thanks to the support of local businesses and organizations. Just bring a blanket or chair. Food vendors on site. Come early for the most choices of historical society pie. Rain or shine unless there is lightning and thunder, which stops the music.
