On June 4, Bishop John A. Marshall School in Morristown celebrated its 14 graduates of 2020 by hosting an outdoor drive-in-style graduation with immediate families.
The school live-streamed the graduation and families decorated their cars and honked instead of clapping during the ceremony.
Graduates plan to attend Peoples Academy, Rice Memorial High School, Lamoille Union High School, St. Johnsbury Academy and Stowe High School.
Graduates also earned the following awards:
- Thaeden Augsberger-Skala: physical education
- Julia Biedermann: upper-school girl
- Guillaume Bouramia: esprit de corps
- Rudd Day: English and science
- Harley Dewey: Sayde Dorain purple heart award, music and physical education
- Chip Genung: history
- Brandon Gilbert: art
- Kate Gilbert: math course III
- Max Kuhnle: soccer, art and music
- Emmanuel Lemelson: algebra I
- Daniel Manning: French and soccer
- Jacob McCormack: upper school boy and physical education
- CeCe Wolters: esprit de corps
- Gus Wright: religion and art
