New year rose

The first baby born at Copley Hospital in 2022 was Quincy Rose Eberts, pictured here with her parents, Charlotte and Andrew (Drew) Eberts of Morrisville, and Copley obstetrician and gynecologist William Ellis.
Quincy Rose was born Jan. 5 at 12:31 p.m. under the care of Dr. Ellis and certified nurse midwife Kipp Bovey of The Women’s Center.
She is the couple’s first child.
While Quincy’s grandparents all reside in Pennsylvania, they anxiously await meeting her on FaceTime. Another anxious family member waiting for her arrival home is the family dog.
