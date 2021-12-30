Emmalyn Bessie Willard was born Friday, Dec. 17, at 5:10 a.m. at University of Medical Center in Burlington.
Mother and father, Loretta Stark and Andrew Willard live in Johnson.
She joins siblings Gabe and Jordan, and grandparents, Tom and Sharon Willard of Berlin, Zena Collins of Barre and Steve and Tina Campbell of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
