Kimberly and Michael Palermo of Morristown welcomed a son, Landon Michael James Palermo, into this world on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. They are so grateful to their daughter Giana, who was present for the birth, family, friends and especially the talented doctors and nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shelburne settles with Noble for nearly 200k
- The Nose Dive: Stowe’s most famous ski trail
- Johnson lineman alleges harassment by coworkers
- Noble settlement outlined; town not obligated to provide any consulting work
- Police staffing issue prompts regionalization discussion
- Fired resort employee accused of stealing roommate’s car
- $2.5 million effort: Ricketson Farm conserved
- Dilapidated house in Lower Village torn down
- Black Cap Coffee moves into historic train depot
- Man hospitalized after being beat with pan
Images
Videos
Commented
- Resort-bound traffic jams lead to Epic grumbling (3)
- Shelburne settles with Noble for nearly 200k (1)
- Petition against airport rezoning reveals widespread opposition (1)
- University Mall sold for $60 million (1)
- Stowe teens talk justice (1)
- Legislator explains why clean heat standard is a bad idea (1)
- Jerry Storey dies (1)
- Johnson village foreman resigns following threats (1)
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.