Kimberly and Michael Palermo of Morristown welcomed a son, Landon Michael James Palermo, into this world on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. They are so grateful to their daughter Giana, who was present for the birth, family, friends and especially the talented doctors and nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

