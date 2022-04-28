Dustin and Liza (Riendeau) Miller of Eden welcome their fourth child, Dakota Thomas Miller, who was born at 5:55 p.m. at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Dakota weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.
Dakota joins three siblings, Myah, 8, Karah, 5, and Jaida, 3.
