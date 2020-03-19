Girl Scout Troop 60278 of Morrisville cookie sale
Courtesy photo

Marit Teubert, Autumn Clough, Saye Abisla and Kyleigh Hess of Girl Scout Troop 60278 of Morrisville learn about math at their first cookie sale. Two other Scounts, Vivian Pearson and Zoëlle Petteys, dressed as cookies. The girls held their first-ever cookie sale at Aubuchon Hardware. They developed many wonderful skills at the sale, meeting their troop goal. With their proceeds, the girls plan to go camping, work on more badges and help out in the community.

