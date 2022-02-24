• Jan. 26, a son, Raiden Alan Joseph Mason, born to Ashley Smith and Cole Mason, Wolcott.
• Feb. 12, a daughter, Sarah Isabella van den Noort, born to Abigail van den Noort, Morrisville.
• Feb. 14, a daughter, Aurelia Elise Rushford, born to Joshua Rushford and Kayla (Moulton) DeGreenia, Johnson.
• Feb. 16, a son, Duncan Louis Pinette, born to Samantha Johnston and David Pinette, Waterbury.
