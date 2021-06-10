• May 21, a daughter, Noelle Charlotte Allen, born to Chelsea Bushnell and Jeremy Allen, Morrisville.
• May 21, a son, Daniel Tinia Philemon, born to Philemon Atura and Gloria (Oladapo) Philemon, Morrisville.
• May 21, a son, Hunter Bryan Imhoff, born to Jordan and Lauren (Fletcher) Imhoff, Johnson.
• May 22, a son, Leonard Dylan Pierce, born to Shannon Burris and Bryant Pierce, Morrisville.
• May 24, a daughter, Liliana Mae Mandigo, born to Lindsey Chauvin and Samuel Mandigo, Hyde Park.
