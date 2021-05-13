• April 17, a son, Sanford Paul Witmer, born to Nelson and Wilma (Martin) Witmer, Hyde Park.
• April 30, a daughter, Azalea Jones Bromley, born to Samuel and Kianna (Jensen) Bromley, Montpelier.
• May 3, a son, Konrad James Niklaus, born to Matthew Niklaus and Kali Brgant, Jeffersonville.
