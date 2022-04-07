• March 26, a son, Clay Ellis Tobin, born to Patrick and Kelsey (Lanan) Tobin, Johnson.
• March 28, a son, Gael Jura Williams Eddy, born to Isaac Eddy and Lucia Green-Weiskel, Johnson.
• March 30, a daughter, Mazikeen Shirley Doty, born to Alex Doty and Chrisitne Draper, Craftsbury.
• March 30, a son, Carter Charles Griggs, born to Ethan and Abigail (Patch) Griggs, Hyde Park
