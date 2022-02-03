• Dec. 29, a daughter, Esmeray Maria Metevier-Maher, born to Josh and Jessie (Metevier) Maher, Hyde Park.
• Dec. 31, a daughter, Madeleine Ilona Mallen, born to Andrew and Meredith (Krim) Mallen, Stowe.
• Jan. 5, a daughter, Quincy Rose Eberts, born to Andrew and Charlotte (Welch) Eberts, Morrisville.
• Jan. 19, a daughter, Larissa Glee Cote, born to Dylan Cote and Katelyn Alderman, Jeffersonville.
• Jan. 19, a daughter, Zara Skye O’Brien, born to Seth and Gwen (Considine) O’Brien, West Danville.
• Jan. 25, a son, Archer Harding Falzone, born to Christopher and Leigh (Harding) Falzone, Craftsbury Common.
• Jan. 26, a son, Callum Hayes Foster, born to Steven and Kelli (Kennedy) Foster, Morristown.
