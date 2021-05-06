• April 26, a son, Jace Patrick Dubie, born to Dakota and Abby (Harrington) Dubie, Morrisville.
• April 27, a son, Felix Lovo Pransky, born to David Pransky and Cintia Lovo-Arias, Cabot.
• April 28, a son, Matthew Malachi Hough, born to Cassandra McLean (Miller) and Steven Hough, Belvidere.
