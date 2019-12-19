Dec. 8, a daughter, Maleigha Rose Blume, to Sierra Brock and Geoffrey Blume of Eden.

Dec. 9, a son, Reese Lewis Blanchard, to Colt and Renata (Arnold) Blanchard of Johnson.

Dec. 9, a son, John Arlo Rivard, to Amanda Locke and Jeffrey Rivard of Jeffersonville.

Dec. 10, a daughter, Ruby Jean Renaud, to Hillary Seel and Matthew Renaud of Hardwick.

Dec. 11, a son, Thomas Edward Bachand IV, to Moriah Gillam and Thomas Bachand III of Hardwick.

Dec. 12, a son, Jameson Lyle Putvain, to Lyn Washer and Anthony Putvain of Morrisville.

