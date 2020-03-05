Jay Wallace Benson

A son, Jay Wallace Benson, was born Feb. 18, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center to Katy Basham and Jordan Benson of Barre City. Grandparents are Stephen and Melanie Benson of Morrisville and John and Karen Basham of Canton, N.Y.

