• May 29, a son, Camden Edward-George Wescom, to Shyann Macneal, Morrisville.
• May 31, a daughter, Kaya Karma Spofford, to Lucas Hulsebos-Spofford and Bailey Sheets, Hyde Park.
• June 9, a son, Oliver Greyson Andrew Boisclair, to Sarah Wilson and Lucas Boisclair, Hyde Park.
• June 18, a daughter, Kaia Jade Wellons, to Anna Kulik and William Wellons, Waterbury.
• June 20, a son, Hatcher Sage Hilfiker, to Katie Nichols and Stephen Hilfiker, Stowe.
