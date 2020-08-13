Community College of Vermont Morrisville is holding socially distant bingo at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, in the parking lot at 197 Harrel Street in Morrisville.
Play from your vehicle. Bingo cards will be brought to you. Multiple games will be played throughout the evening, with prizes given out for the first three wins of each game.
Bingo cards are four for $1, with more available if you catch the bingo bug.
All proceeds go to the Lamoille Community Food Share.
For more information: 888-4258.
