Community College of Vermont Morrisville is holding socially distant bingo at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, in the parking lot at 197 Harrel Street in Morrisville.

Play from your vehicle. Bingo cards will be brought to you. Multiple games will be played throughout the evening, with prizes given out for the first three wins of each game.

Bingo cards are four for $1, with more available if you catch the bingo bug.

All proceeds go to the Lamoille Community Food Share.

For more information: 888-4258.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.