Cambridge Area Rotary Club president Sam Lotto presented a check for $1,000 to John Williams, executive director of the Richard Tom Foundation, and Matt Niklaus, co-owner of Bootlegger Bikes in Jeffersonville, to launch a Bikes for Friends program.
At no cost to recipients, Bikes for Friends provides bikes to introduce the “adventure and joy” of biking and to introduce aspiring cyclists to the sport who might not otherwise be able to afford a bike.
Bootlegger Bikes will accept good-quality bikes as donations for repair, making them user-friendly and safe for distribution.
Richard Tom, an avid biker and respected leader of commercial bike tours, was killed when he was struck by a car while cycling near his home in Vermont. The Rotary worked with Niklaus to write the grant and secure the startup funding from the foundation.
Anyone interested in donating a bike or getting one through the program should contact Niklaus at matt@bootleggerbikes.com or Lotto at swlvt57@gmail.com.
