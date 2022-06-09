Big tree winners

Eugene Dambach was the winner of Morrisville’s biggest tree contest for his silver maple on Randolph Road.

The tree’s circumference measured 230 inches — over 19 feet.

Second place went to Robert Snow for his sugar maple on Earl Gray Road at 218 inches.

Jared Despault won third with his northern red oak at 186 inches.

Arrianna O’Bryne received an honorable mention for her unique find, a silver or split leaf maple, on Congress Street.

Nineteen trees were entered into the contest, representing 12 species.