Big give on Tuesday

Vermont Federal Credit Union donated over $20,000 to a variety of local charities and non-profit organizations, including Spectrum Youth Services in St. Albans, Enosburg Food Shelf, HOPE Holiday Shop, Addison County Parent Child Center, Pride Centers VT, Jenna’s Promise, Franklin County Humane Society, Vermont Children’s Museum, Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports and Lamoille Community House.
The credit union also partnered with several radio stations for the 13th Feed Your Neighbor food drive to benefit Feeding Chittenden and the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity.
This year the food drive collected more than 7,000 pounds of food.
