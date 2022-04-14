The town of Belvidere seeks public comment on a local hazard mitigation plan through May 6.
Visit the town’s page at lcpcvt.org to review the plan or submit comments to Lamoille County Planning Commission assistant planner Salvador Morales at salvador@lcpcvt.org.
The Belvidere Selectboard will also be taking comments at its April 20 meeting.
The purpose of hazard mitigation planning is to identify local hazards that are a threat to the community, and outline mitigation actions to reduce vulnerability to threats, including natural and man-made disasters.
