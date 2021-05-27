The Johnson Beautification Committee has planted the community rock garden on the village green and now invites the greater community to contribute natural or painted rocks to help it grow inch by inch, row by row.
In addition to the rock garden, the committee has mulched all the new plantings and rose bushes on the green, added more blooming flowers, and have a conceptual public art piece called “A River Moving In You” that will be installed above the retaining wall mid-summer.
In a couple of weeks, the committee will install 14 flower boxes on the Railroad Street Bridge, the Power House Bridge and Johnson Public Library.
