To raise funds to repair the Bakersfield Historical Society building, the group is holding a COVID-friendly takeout-only chicken pie dinner, Saturday, Oct. 17, 5-7 p.m., 80 East Bakersfield Road.
Cost is $10 per person and reservations are appreciated.
Call Lisa at (802) 933-6971 or Deanna at (802) 827-3965. Walk-ups welcome and bring a bag to keep your dinner hot.
