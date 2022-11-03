Bakersfield Historical Society hosts its annual craft and bake sale with Crock Pot Café on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bakersfield Historical Society, 80 East Bakersfield Road.
All proceeds will benefit the historical society.
Call (802) 933-6971 for further information.
