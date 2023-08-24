A daring work of puppetry and object manipulation, beautiful images, junk music sonatas and Modern Times Theater’s unique brand of all-ages comedy comes to Gihon Valley Hall, 5503 Route 100, North Hyde Park village, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2 p.m.
The “Baffo Box Show” is a re-envisioning of classic hand puppet forms — digital entertainment as it was meant to be: two hands, 10 fingers and no camera tricks.
