Beg Steal or Borrow is back in town Oct. 14.
The bluegrass band Beg Steal or Borrow will perform its ever-growing repertoire of original music and classic covers Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park.
The band, all seasoned musicians, includes Jeremy Sicely, Geoff Goodhue, Roland Clark, Fran Forim and Luke Auriemmo.
An old-fashioned church dinner will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. before the show. Tickets for the church supper are $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under.
Suggested donation for the music is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under free.
For more information, contact John Clark at 802-888-4864 or jjclark@myfairpoint.net.
