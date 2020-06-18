Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park held a ceremony June 9, honoring students who earned awards and scholarships, and who completed a course of studies.
The center serves students from Craftsbury Academy, Hazen Union School, Lamoille Union High School, Peoples Academy and Stowe High School.
Awards, scholarships
Alchemist Opportunity Fund: Adeline Bonath, Macey Brown.
Ready Alchemist Foundation Award: Tucker Bullard, Aaron Molleur.
Alexa M. Tatro Memorial Award: Tucker Bullard.
Alfred Persico Award: Charlotte Lapierre.
Andrew Parker Military Service Award: Zachary Rhodes.
Clark Family Scholarship: Lillian Bailey, Adeline Bonath, Tucker Bullard, Emilie Choquette.
GMTCC Clipper Ship Award: Dylan Cochran.
GMTCC Director’s Award: Tucker Bullard.
Isolda Clark Award: first, Adeline Bonath; second, Clementine Phillips; third, Curtis Bradley.
Jack Clark Award: first, Dylan Cochran; second, David Sawyer; third, William Mlcuch.
Jon H. Poteat Scholarship: Calvin Smith.
Land Stewards Award: Calvin Smith.
Morrisville Rotary Scholarship: Lillian Bailey.
Stowe Rotary Club Outstanding Student awards: allied health, Lillian Bailey; automotive technology, Aiden Guebara; business administration, Iris Gardner; computer networking technology, Abijah Buttendorf; construction technology, William Mlcuch; creative media art and design, Elias Gillen; culinary arts, Charlotte Lapierre; electrical technology, Makenna Minor; forestry and land management, Tucker Bullard; heating, ventilation and air conditioning, David Sawyer; sustainable agriculture and food systems, Calvin Smith.
Stowe Rotary Club scholarships: first, Emilie Choquette; second, Adeline Bonath; third, Kendra-Marie Griggs, Jayson Foster; fourth, Tucker Bullard, Iris Gardner, Alexander Southworth.
William McFarlane Memorial Award: Makenna Minor.
Students and studies
Allied health: Emma Arguin, Lillian Bailey, Kayla Fleming, Aubrey Harris, Molly Hurlburt, Jillian Moser, Jasmine Perry, Emily Silvirea.
Allied health II: Macey Brown.
Automotive technology: Corbin Bartusewich, Michael Cameron, Gavin Grant, Aiden Guebara, Ahmad Hassanein, Jacques Mason, Colby Miller, Chandler Perry, Rex Ross, Brayden Turrone, Evan Wheeler.
Automotive technology II: Courtney Aube, Anthony (Wyatt) Bellavance, Grayden Noyes, Gavin Schleupner.
Business administration: Madison Bartlett, Katelin Blake, Iris Gardner, Derrek Salls, John Smith III, Alexander Southworth.
Business administration II: Emma McAllister.
Computer networking technology: Jayden Block, Dylin Bourdeau, Curtis Bradley, Evan Church, Connor Glass, Griffin Koss, Faith Lathe-Houston, Jerami Lavine, Carson Ring, Adam Touchette.
Computer networking technology II: Abijah Buttendorf, John Wojtaszek.
Construction technology: John Doran, Hunter Duprey, Brian Fuller, Dylan Gravel, Zaccari Gravel, Gavin Hathaway, Zachary Rhodes, Ryan Wright.
Construction technology II: Bailey Allaire, Johnny Hill, Edward Hoisington.
Creative media art and design: Jake D’Amico, Connor Desmond, Melvena Fogg, Elias Gillen, Theodore Levin, Amanda Pai, Isabel Penberthy, Liam Secore, Kaylee Spaulding, Gracie Wrigley-Walsh.
Creative media art and design II: Adeline Bonath.
Culinary arts: Abigail Kreis, Charlotte Lapierre, Brandon Marsh, Clementine Phillips, Deviani Small.
Culinary arts II: Logan McCrae.
Electrical technology: Riley Alexander, Cody Davison, Rusty Foss, Jordan Lafountain, Logan Lanphere, Makenna Minor, Arron Molleur, Jesse Wright.
Electrical technology II: Brandan Baker, Dylan Cochran, Nicholas Ingalls, Benjamin Ring.
Forestry and land management: Ryan Allen, Tucker Baker, Tucker Bullard, Dylan Hoisington.
Forestry and land management II: Jayson Foster, Benjamin Paine.
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning: Samuel Abramsohn, Zachary Collier, Lucas Jones, Keaton Lafountain, Brian Parker, David Sawyer.
Heating, ventilation and air conditioning II: Aidan Billings, Nicholas Crum, Kendra-Marie Griggs, Hunter Michaud.
Pre-technology: Paige Ainsworth, Wyatt Allen, Donald Audet, Cooper Billings, James Byam, Logan Chapin, Katie Coderre, Derick Cookson, Ryan Goodman, Kurtis Greaves, Eliana Hathaway, Maddison Hayden, Jack Johnson, Jack Kells, Logan Lowell, Evan Peck, Caden Sizemore, Cody Smith, Calvin Ziegerhofer.
Sustainable agriculture and food systems: William Daniels, Kobe Hogan, Brennan Raymond, Cole Shackett.
Sustainable agriculture and food systems II: Emilie Choquette, Calvin Smith, Remington Vogan-Schneider.
Certificates and awards
• Allied health
Civility in the workplace, CPR/first aid, licensed nursing assistant, personal care attendant, national emergency medical responder, Stop the Bleed: Emma Arguin, Lillian Bailey, Kayla Fleming, Aubrey Harris, Molly Hurlburt, Jillian Moser, Jasmine Perry, Emily Silvirea.
• Automotive technology
Achievement award: Courtney Aube, Corbin Bartusewich, Anthony (Wyatt) Bellavance, Michael Cameron, Gavin Grant, Aiden Guebara, Ahmad Hassanein, Jacques Mason, Colby Miller, Grayden Noyes, Chandler Perry, Rex Ross, Gavin Schleupner, Brayden Turrone, Evan Wheeler.
NAPA Auto Award: Rex Ross.
SP2 safety and pollution training: Corbin Bartusewich, Michael Cameron, Gavin Grant, Aiden Guebara, Ahmad Hassanein, Jacques Mason, Colby Miller, Chandler Perry, Rex Ross, Brayden Turrone, Evan Wheeler.
Valvoline oil training: Courtney Aube, Corbin Bartusewich, Anthony (Wyatt) Bellavance, Michael Cameron, Gavin Grant, Aiden Guebara, Ahmad Hassanein, Jacques Mason, Colby Miller, Grayden Noyes, Chandler Perry, Rex Ross, Gavin Schleupner, Brayden Turrone, Evan Wheeler.
Vermont Auto Enthusiast Golden Wrench Award: Aiden Guebara.
• Business administration
Career and technical student organization leadership training: Katelin Blake, Iris Gardner, Derrek Salls, John Smith III, Alexander Southworth.
Stop the Bleed training: Madison Bartlett, Katelin Blake, Iris Gardner, Derrek Salls, John Smith III, Alexander Southworth.
Vermont Stock Market Game: Madison Bartlett, Katelin Blake, Iris Gardner, Derrek Salls, John Smith III, Alexander Southworth.
Virtual business, personal finance: Madison Bartlett, Katelin Blake, Iris Gardner, Derrek Salls, John Smith III, Alexander Southworth.
• Computer networking technology
Concepts of local area networks: Abijah Buttendorf.
ESET cybersecurity training: Jayden Block, Dylin Bourdeau, Curtis Bradley, Abijah Buttendorf, Evan Church, Connor Glass, Griffin Koss, Faith Lathe-Houston, Jerami Lavine, Carson Ring, Adam Touchette, John Wojtaszek.
Hour of code certification: Jayden Block, Dylin Bourdeau, Curtis Bradley, Abijah Buttendorf, Evan Church, Connor Glass, Griffin Koss, Faith Lathe-Houston, Jerami Lavine, Carson Ring, Adam Touchette, John Wojtaszek
Stop the Bleed: Jayden Block, Dylin Bourdeau, Curtis Bradley, Abijah Buttendorf, Evan Church, Connor Glass, Griffin Koss, Faith Lathe-Houston, Jerami Lavine, Carson Ring, Adam Touchette, John Wojtaszek.
OSHA 10 certification: Jayden Block, Dylin Bourdeau, Curtis Bradley, Abijah Buttendorf, Evan Church, Connor Glass, Griffin Koss, Jerami Lavine, Carson Ring, John Wojtaszek.
• Construction technology
Leadership award: William Mlcuch.
Outstanding achievement award: Gavin Hathaway.
Second year award: Bailey Allaire.
Jeff McLean Award: Ryan Wright.
OSHA 10 certification: John Doran, Hunter Duprey, Brian Fuller, Dylan Gravel, Zaccari Gravel, Gavin Hathaway, Zachary Rhodes, Ryan Wright.
• Creative media art and design
Student of the year: Elias Gillen.
• Culinary arts
ServSafe manager certification: Abigail Kreis, Charlotte Lapierre, Brandon Marsh, Logan McCrea, Clementine Phillips, Deviani Small.
• Electrical technology
Electrical apprenticeship year 1: Riley Alexander, Rusty Foss, Makenna Minor, Arron Molleur.
Electrical apprenticeship year 2: Brandan Baker, Dylan Cochran, Nicholas Ingalls, Benjamin Rich.
• Forestry and land management
CDL Tools of the Trade Award: Benjamin Paine.
Forestry Tools of the Trade Award: Ryan Allen.
Game of Logging: Ryan Allen, Tucker Baker, Tucker Bullard, Jayson Foster, Dylan Hoisington, Benjamin Paine.
Committed Forester Award: Jayson Foster.
Forestry Comp Time Award: Jayson Foster.
Maple Sugaring Award: Benjamin Paine.
Professional Forestry Award: Jayson Foster.
Goodrich Lumber Award: Tucker Bullard.
Goodrich Maple Farm Award: Ryan Allen.
H2O Innovations Award: Benjamin Paine.
HA Manosh Award: Jayson Foster.
Laggis Farm LLC Award: Ryan Allen.
Leo’s Small Engine Award: Jayson Foster.
Logger First Aid/CPR with defibrillator: Ryan Allen, Tucker Baker, Tucker Bullard, Jayson Foster, Dylan Hoisington, Benjamin Paine.
Logger rescue and extraction: Ryan Allen, Tucker Baker, Tucker Bullard, Jayson Foster, Dylan Hoisington, Benjamin Paine.
Matt McAllister Logging Award: Benjamin Paine.
OSHA 10 certification: Ryan Allen, Dylan Hoisington, Tucker Baker.
• Heating, ventilation and air conditioning
Safe refrigerant certification: Samuel Abramsohn, Zachary Collier, Lucas Jones, Keaton Lafountain, Brian Parker, David Sawyer.
National Oilheat Research Alliance bronze certification: Aidan Billings, Nicholas Crum, Kendra-Marie Griggs, Hunter Michaud.
OSHA 10 certification: Samuel Abramsohn, Zachary Collier, Kendra-Marie Griggs, Lucas Jones, Keaton Lafountain, Brian Parker, David Sawyer.
• Pre-technology
Interview competition: Eliana Hathaway, Calvin Ziegerhofer.
Pre-Technology Cambridge Area Rotary Service Award: Paige Ainsworth, Donald Audet.
• Sustainable agriculture and food systems
Game of Logging: Emilie Choquette, William Daniels, Kobe Hogan, Brennan Raymond, Cole Shackett, Calvin Smith, Remington Vogan-Schneider.
OSHA 10 certification: William Daniels, Kobe Hogan, Cole Shackett.
Career and technical student organizations
National FFA members: Ryan Allen, Tucker Baker, Tucker Bullard, Jayson Foster, Dylan Hoisington, Benjamin Paine.
Winter forestry competition, second place: Ryan Allen, Tucker Baker, Tucker Bullard, Jayson Foster, Dylan Hoisington, Benjamin Paine.
Future Business Leader of America: president, Iris Gardner; vice president, Alexander Southworth; members Samuel Abramsohn, Paige Ainsworth, Madison Bartlett, Katelin Blake, Maddison Hayden, Griffin Koss, Logan Lowell, Derrek Salls, John Smith III.
2020 FBLA competition winners: first place, business plan, Iris Gardner; computer problem solving, Griffin Koss; cybersecurity, Griffin Koss. Second place, business plan, Paige Ainsworth, Madison Hayden; cybersecurity, Samuel Abramsohn. Third place, advertising, Iris Gardner; business plan, Madison Bartlett, Katelin Blake; introduction to job interview, Maddison Hayden.
SkillsUSA Management Team: president, Charlotte Lapierre; vice president, Rex Ross; secretary, Alexander Southworth; state secretary, Paige Ainsworth; reporter, Gracie Wrigley-Walsh; management team members, Bailey Allaire, Lillian Bailey, Zacary Collier, Derick Cookson, Connor Glass, Makenna Minor, Calvin Ziegerhofer.
A number of Green Mountain Technical and Career Center students also completed college courses through Northern Vermont University, Community College of Vermont, Vermont Technical College and Central Maine Community College.