Awards presented to Lamoille Union High School 2020 graduates
Amelia Adams, Performing Arts Club; Malcom Baptiste, cum laude, President’s Education Award, VPA Scholar Athlete Certification of Merit.
Hailey Barry, English-Most Improved; Corbin Bartachevitz, cum laude, Business Award; Ezra Bechtoldt, cum laude, Business Achievement Award, President’s Education Award; Adeline Bonath, cum laude, President’s Education Award, financial independence certificate; Anne Olney, Gilmore Scholarship, Alchemist Scholarship.
Melina Brooks, LUHS Service Award, financial independence certificate, Mathematics-Most Improved, Lanpher Scholarship, Don Craig Spirit of Lamoille Scholarship.
Gage Brown, Donnie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship; Macey Brown, Alchemist Scholarship, Kim Bradley Scholarship.
Abijah Buttondorf, magna cum laude, President’s Education Award, financial independence certificate; Michael Cameron, cum laude; Emmaleigh Case, cum laude, Excellence in Band Award, financial independence certificate.
Haleigh Case, Art Achievement Award, financial independence certificate; Ian Castonguay, Excellence in Band Award, Director’s Award, Performing Arts Club Award.
Marcus Center, magna cum laude, President’s Education Award, Social Studies Achievement Award, Wayne Deforge Scholarship, Theater Technology Award.
Carrie Chaleff, cum laude, President’s Education Award, financial independence certificate, Performing Arts Club Award.
Dylan Cochran, cum laude; Luigi Diana, cum laude; Emma Edgley, magna cum laude, President’s Education Award, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, financial independence certificate.
Aleeha Eldred, National School Choral Student, Performing Arts Club Award; Thomas Faucher, Business-Achievement in Lancerships.
EmiLee Fowler, cum laude, financial independence certificate; Lhea Foy, Physical Education-Most Improved.
MegAnne Gilmore, summa cum laude, President’s Education Award, financial independence certificate, Excellence in Band, Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit, Athlete of the Year, Donnie Reynolds Memorial Scholarship, Thomas Barber Scholarship, LUHS Booster Club Scholarship,
VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, Ronald N. Terrill Memorial Scholarship.
Robin Granito, cum laude, President’s Education Award, LUHS Service Award, Art-Most Improved. Johnson Elementary School PTO Award, Alchemist Scholarship, financial independence certificate, Library Award, Bold Bibliophiles, Performing Arts Club Award.
Aubrey Harris, cum laude.
Jasper Henderson, summa cum laude, President’s Education Award, financial independence certificate, Gerald W. Tatro Scholarship, Science Achievement Award, Social Studies Achievement Award, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit LUHS Service Award, Mathematics Achievement Award, Athlete of the Year, UVM Mathematics Award.
Tayler Hoadley, financial independence certificate; Molly Hurlburt, financial independence certificate; Cheyenne Ingalls, financial independence certificate.
Nicholas Ingalls, cum laude, William Jameson Library Award, Bold Bibliophiles.
Colby Jennison, summa cum laude, President’s Education Award, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, Leon Bellavance Award.
Elainna Joyal, cum laude, financial independence certificate; Madelyn Kennedy, cum laude, financial independence certificate, President’s Education Award; Griffin Koss, cum laude, Excellence in Band Award, Raymond Lacasse Alchemist Scholarship.
Dezerae Lambert, cum laude, financial independence certificate; Amanda Lavery, cum laude, President’s Education Award; Ana Maria Lela, cum laude; Katherine Locke, cum laude, Excellence in Band Award, Director’s Award, Performing Arts Club Award.
Lily Loomis, magna cum laude, financial independence certificate, VPA Award of Excellence, President’s Education Award, Mark Collins Scholarship, LUHS Booster Club Scholarship, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit.
Benjamin Lowe, financial independence certificate; Addison Martin, cum laude, Excellence in Band Award, financial independence certificate, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, Dick & Polly Dodge Award, President’s Education Award, VPA Award of Excellence.
Keagan Mason, financial independence certificate; Katherine Mathison-Regan, cum laude, Dance Scholarship, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, President’s Education Award, Performing Arts Club Award.
Elijah Miller, cum laude, Performing Arts Club Award; Holdyn Newell, cum laude, President’s Education Award, Business Achievement in Lancerships; Chandler Perry, financial independence certificate.
Jacob Randall, cum laude, Edwin Taylor Scholarship, Principal’s Leadership Award, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, Concept2 Scholarship, President’s Education Award, LUHS Business College Scholarship, LUHS Service Award, Mark Collins Scholarship, VPA Award of Excellence, Business Student of the Year, LUHS Booster Club Scholarship.
Erika Reinecke, magna cum laude, financial independence certificate, English Achievement Award, World Languages Achievement Award, President’s Education Award.
Benjamin Ring, financial independence certificate; Summer Russin, cum laude, Accounting Achievement Award; Sara Skarova, cum laude.
Maple Snow, summa cum laude, President’s Education Award, Excellence in Band Award, Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit, Alchemist Scholarship, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, LUHS Service Award, Rudolph Erno Citizenship Award, Morrisville Rotary Club Award, Ronald N. Terrill Memorial Scholarship, LUHS Booster Club Scholarship, financial independence certificate, Concept2 Scholarship, Performing Arts Club Award.
Olivia Stebbins, summa cum laude, President’s Education Award, Excellence in Band Award, Roger Whitcomb Scholarship, financial independence certificate, Library Award, Bold Bibliophiles, John Philip Sousa Award, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit.
Jabyn Stone, cum laude; Ava Swan, cum laude, financial independence certificate; Carissa Szabo, summa cum laude, President’s Education Award, financial independence certificate, Dance Scholarship, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, Vernon Bullard Scholarship.
Jillian Thomas, cum laude, financial independence certificate, Science-Most Improved Award, President’s Education Award; Lauren Tourangeau, cum laude, financial independence certificate, President’s Education Award, Performing Arts Club Award.
Gracie Verner, summa cum laude, President’s Education Award, financial independence certificate, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, Physical Education Achievement Award.
Wenzdae Wendling, summa cum laude, Mathematics Achievement Award, Student Council Award, Excellence in Band Award, Louis Armstrong Jazz Band Award, financial independence certificate, Society of Women Engineers Certificate of Merit, Alchemist Scholarship, VPA Award of Excellence, LUHS Service Award, UVM Green & Gold Scholarship, Spirit of LUHS Trophy, President’s Education Award, Science Achievement Award, VPA Scholar-Athlete Certificate of Merit, UVM Mathematics Award.
Alethea Whitten, cum laude, financial independence certificate, President’s Education Award, Performing Arts Club Award; Jordyn Wood, cum laude, President’s Education Award. Tara Wootton, magna cum laude.
