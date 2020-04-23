The Lamoille County Planning Commission is seeking nominations for its annual Jim Marvin Awards for “Excellence in Project Design” and “Excellence in Community Service.”
The community service award honors citizens for dedication and commitment to benefit the community. The project design award recognizes projects that benefit overall community design.
Jim Marvin was a volunteer from Johnson with unending energy and desire to learn, making communities better. Information about the awards: lcpcvgt.org. Nominations are buy by April 30 at 4 p.m.
• The planning commission is also looking for five volunteers to be county directors.
The commission provides planning, education and research services for 15 municipalities. Its board of directors is a combination of municipal representatives and five elected at-large county directors representing businesses, schools, nonprofit groups and the general public.
To apply to be a county director, send a brief letter of interest by May 18 to LCPC Nominating Committee, P.O. Box 1637, Morrisville, VT 05661 or georgeana@lcpcvt.org.