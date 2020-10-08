Sterling View Mobile Home Park will not be passing out candy at the community building this Halloween because of COVID-19. As a senior park, they are discouraging children from coming to the park. They ask that children not go to homes if their outside lights are off.
They said they are looking forward to seeing all the children on Halloween – next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.