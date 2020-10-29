Aidan Guebara of Craftsbury, a Green Mountain Technical and Career Center student in automotive technology, won the Golden Wrench Award for 2020.
Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts give the award every year to the junior student in each of the 16 automotive technology centers in Vermont. The award recipients are recommended by their instructor because they best exemplify the qualities of a positive attitude toward learning and a drive to succeed in automotive technology.
The Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts club is dedicated to the preservation, protection, promotion and appreciation of automotive history and technology.
Aidan’s award includes recognition of his accomplishments, along with those of his instructor, Todd Bedard, and the tech center program, $685 of Mac tools, along with a discount of 50-60 percent on future tool purchases while he is a student, the Golden Wrench Award trophy suitable for mounting on his toolbox, the book “The Physics of NASCAR” by Diandra Leslie-Pelecky, a one-year membership in the club, and a $500 scholarship when he is accepted into an accredited post-secondary education program in any field of study.
