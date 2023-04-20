Author Rebecca Rupp will visit the Greensboro Free Library for two in-person programs and a potluck on Friday, April 28.

Rupp is the author of over 200 articles for national magazines, on topics ranging from the natural history of squirrels to the archaeology of privies, and nearly 20 books for both children and adults. She blogs on food science and history for National Geographic.

