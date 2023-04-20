Author Rebecca Rupp will visit the Greensboro Free Library for two in-person programs and a potluck on Friday, April 28.
Rupp is the author of over 200 articles for national magazines, on topics ranging from the natural history of squirrels to the archaeology of privies, and nearly 20 books for both children and adults. She blogs on food science and history for National Geographic.
At 10:30 a.m., Rebecca will present “Support Your Child’s Learning at Home.” She will talk with parents about resources and methods for enriching children’s learning, as well as her experience homeschooling her own kids through high school. She recently published an updated edition of her book, “Home Learning Year by Year,” a reference that describes print and web learning resources for each grade level.
While Rupp speaks to parents, Carol Reynolds and Emily Purdy will engage kids in art projects. Following the talk from 11:45-12:45, everyone is welcome to share in a spring potluck and chat with Rebecca in the library back yard.
At 1 p.m., Rupp will present her Vermont Humanities Council lecture “Wolf Peaches, Poisoned Peas, and Madame Pompadour’s Underwear: The Surprising History of Common Garden Vegetables.” She will discuss the stories behind many of our favorite vegetables, among them the much-maligned tomato and potato, the (mostly) popular pumpkin and the dynamic duo of kale and Gilfeather turnip. Find out why a lot of us don’t like beets, how a 17th-century pirate named the bell pepper and how carrots won the Trojan War. The talk is part of the Vermont Humanities Council speakers’ bureau program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.