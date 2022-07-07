Author and Hardwick native Joyce Slayton Mitchell will read from and sign copies of her memoir, “Landscape Memories: A Vermont Village 1930s-1950s,” Tuesday, July 12, 7 p.m., under the pavilion at Atkins Field in Hardwick.
Bring a comfortable folding chair and dress appropriately for the evening’s weather.
Mitchell was born and raised in Hardwick before traveling the world. She has lived in France, New York City and China, among other places, and has written about her experiences in previous books. She is also the author of several picture books based on the lives and work of people in Hardwick.
“Landmark Memories” revisits a version of Hardwick that still lives on in the memories of some but is largely unknown to younger generations and newcomers.
For more information, call 802-472-5533 or visit galaxybookshop.indielite.org.
