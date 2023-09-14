Dan Chodorkoff, author of “Sugaring Down,” will be at the Jeudevine Memorial Library to read from and discuss his book on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
“Sugaring Down” spins the harrowing tale of two young activists, David and Jill, as they struggle to build a new society on an abandoned farm in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom in 1968. Soon, their idealistic dreams shatter as the realities of the anti-war movement devastates their small commune, spiraling the couple down toward two very different paths.
The novel is a thrilling and contemplative examination of 1960s counterculture, even as it simultaneously delves into the rich history of Vermont.
“I wanted to explore a place and a time that were important for me personally, and important in terms of the emergence of the culture we live in today,” Chodorkoff said. “The late 60s were a time of significant social change; a new ethos was emerging, and young people were in the forefront. The rebellion led to a great outpouring of creativity, and a movement intent on actualizing our vision of a new society. The movement accomplished a great deal, but also sowed the seeds of its own destruction through its nihilism and excess.”
