Dan Chodorkoff, author of “Sugaring Down,” will be at the Jeudevine Memorial Library to read from and discuss his book on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

“Sugaring Down” spins the harrowing tale of two young activists, David and Jill, as they struggle to build a new society on an abandoned farm in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom in 1968. Soon, their idealistic dreams shatter as the realities of the anti-war movement devastates their small commune, spiraling the couple down toward two very different paths.

