Holly Fitzgerald

Holly Fitzgerald and her husband wanted an adventure for their honeymoon in the early 1970s and decided to explore the Amazon’s Madre de Dios River by raft.

Their river trip was first delayed by a plane’s crash landing at a jungle prison, but Fitzgerald and her husband managed to build a log raft and steered it down river hundreds of miles through Peru and Bolivia before becoming trapped, alone, in the flooded Amazon Basin with no access to dry land or food.

