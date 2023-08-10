Holly Fitzgerald and her husband wanted an adventure for their honeymoon in the early 1970s and decided to explore the Amazon’s Madre de Dios River by raft.
Their river trip was first delayed by a plane’s crash landing at a jungle prison, but Fitzgerald and her husband managed to build a log raft and steered it down river hundreds of miles through Peru and Bolivia before becoming trapped, alone, in the flooded Amazon Basin with no access to dry land or food.
Nearly 40 years later and following a fruitful career as a family therapist, she reopened her diary to write about her experience, and recently published the book, “Ruthless River: Love & Survival by Raft on the Amazon’s Relentless Madre de Dios.”
Fitzgerald will read from her book and talk about her experience at the Greensboro Free Library on Thursday, Aug. 10, 5 p.m. The book is also the August selection for the library’s book club, which will hold its book discussion at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. Both events are free and open to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.