Author and essayist Jess Row offers a virtual reading and writing talk Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. as part of the Vermont Studio Center’s visiting writer program.
During the first session, Row will give a 30-minute reading followed by a short Q&A. At the second talk he’ll discuss the craft of writing.
His most recent book, “White Flights: Race, Fiction, and the American Imagination,” is a collection of essays exploring whiteness in American fiction and culture.
Row is also the author of the novel “Your Face in Mine,” and two collections of short stories, “The Train to Lo Wu” and “Nobody Ever Gets Lost.”
Register for the free program at vermontstudiocenter.org.
